Nagarjuna Out, Top Tollywood Actor To Host Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 turned out to be the biggest flop when compared to the previous seasons. Even though the show makers tried to add some fun elements and assigned interesting tasks, contestants were not much enthusiastic which disppointed the viewers. Now, realising this the show organizers want to provide good content to the viewers. We hear that they intend to start the new season early next year.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss OTT season 1 is expected to get launched in the middle of February 2022.

The show makers are said to have already finalized a few celebritiess for Bigg Boss OTT. The latest speculation is over who will be hosting Bigg Boss Telugu season 6. If reports are to be believed, the show makers are planning to rope in Nandamuri Balakrishna as the host for Bigg Boss Telugu season 6.

Balakrishna has proved to be a great host after he made his debut with the celebrity talk show 'Unstoppable' show on Aha. If Balakrishna shows interest in hosting the show, then Nagarjuna might opt out of the show. We also hear that the Tollywood King is also busy with back to back movies and may not be able to fit in Bigg Boss amid his schedule.

It is known that Nag is not only busy with Bangarraju which is a sequel to his earlier movie Soggade Chinni Nayana, but he's also doing Karan Johar's Bollywood project Brahmastra helmed by Ayaan Mukerji, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. So if the makers manage to find a new host, Nagarjuna will no longer be hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Balakrishna is likely to replace Nagarjuna for Bigg Boss Telugu season 6. So far, Young tiger Jr NTR, Nani, and Nagarjuna have hosted the most watched TV reality show in Telugu. Will Balakrishna be the fourth star to host Bigg Boss Telugu?

Folks, share your thoughts on who you want to see as Bigg Boss host in Season 6.