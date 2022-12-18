Nagarjuna Out: This Tollywood Top Actor To Host Bigg Boss Telugu 7

Akkineni Nagarjuna is one of the established stars in Tollywood. He is occupied with hosting the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Rumors are doing the rounds that Nagarjuna is likely to quit hosting Bigg Boss Telugu. If reports are to be believed, Nagarjuna is not happy with hosting many times.

He is going to quit hosting the show once and for all for unknown reasons. Nagarjuna won't be hosting any new season of Bigg Boss Telugu. There is a chance for Balakrishna to replace Nagarjuna.

Balakrishna has become a successful host with the celebrity talk show Unstoppable with NBK. People are loving Balakrishna's hosting skills, the Star Maa might rope him to host the show. Will Balakrishna accept hosting the controversial show Bigg Boss Telugu or not is yet to be seen. Do you like watching Bala Krishna as the host for Bigg Boss Telugu or not? Let us know in the comments section below.

