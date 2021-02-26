Nagarjuna Out, This Actor Will Host Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality show in Indian television. Last year, Bigg Boss season-4 was concluded on a grand note and Abhijeet won the Bigg Boss trophy. Reports are doing the rounds that Bigg Boss Telugu makers are planning to launch new season in the month of April. Most of the popular stars on Youtube and Instagram celebrities are likely to be part of the new season.

Mumurs are doing the rounds that Nagarjuna may not host Bigg Boss Telugu season-5 as he is busy with Soggade Chinni Nayana and Manam sequel, his call sheet seems to be busy until next year.

Speculations are doing the rounds Natural star Nani who hosted Bigg Boss Telugu season-2 could return as the host for a new season. Still, it's unclear an official confirmation regarding this news is awaited at the moment. Show organisers are yet to respond regarding the news. The buzz on social media doing the rounds that Shanmukh Jaswanth, Deepika Pilla and Anchor Vishnu Priya are confirmed contestants for season-5.