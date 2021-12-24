Nagarjuna Helped Get Rid of My Habit, Says Bigg Boss Winner VJ Sunny

If you ask any Telugu TV buff as to who became the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, you will hear them taking the name of VJ Sunny without wasting a second.

When people look at VJ Sunny, most of them would recall Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestant Sohel. Post the show, Sunny is busy giving media interviews in which he has been sharing about his journey in the Bigg Boss house.

During one of his interviews, VJ Sunny stated, "I used to have a habit of talking with others by pointing fingers. Nagarjuna sir asked me not to point my finger at anyone. I used to do the same thing by putting fingers in my hand that's how Nagarjuna sir controlled my action."

Now we know why there can be no better host than Akkineni Nagarjuna for Bigg Boss Telugu. He's the best and knows how to keep contestants temper under check. He may not have make his displeasure known in public, but he makes sure that the contestant gets the message he's trying to convey.