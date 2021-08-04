Nagarjuna Guest on Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada 8?

Hey BBK viewers, there are four more days to go for Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 grand finale. It is a big day for all the Bigg Boss Kannada lovers. Kichcha Sudeep and Colors Kannada are all set to announce the winner. Anyway, Aravind KP and Manju Pavagada are making headlines for bagging the season 8 trophy. As we said earlier, there is a buzz going around that Colors Kanada is contacting Puneeth Rajkumar for a guest appearance and award the winner.

Colors Kannada appears to be contacting Tollywood star Akkineni Nagarjuna for a guest appearance as well. According to rumours, Nagarjuna will visit the Bigg Boss Kannada house in the same way that Sudeep visited the Bigg Boss Telugu glasshouse in season 4. In every language of Bigg Boss, other language Bigg Boss hosts will make a guest appearance and give reviews to the contestants on how they performed in the season. This happens every season of Telugu Bigg Boss. It is worth saying that Colors Kannada is following Telugu Bigg Boss.