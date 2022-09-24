Nagarjuna to Evict This Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Contestant in Danger Zone

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestant Inaya Sultana was known to the audience for her controversial dance with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. In August 2021, she took the internet by storm for her dance at Ram Gopal Varma at her birthday party, the video went viral.

Now, she is a contestant in the current season of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. She has been trying a lot to impress the viewers. Inaya Sultana is struggling to woo the small screen viewers and build a fan following as people are bashing her on social media for her rude behavior in the house.

Inaya Sultana has been nominated for this week's elimination. That's not all, Inaya Sultana is in the danger zone with least votes.

Inaya Sultana will surely get evicted from the house with or without audience votes. Inanya snapped at Neha over a dress and got into a bitter fight with Srihan. BBT6 viewers say that it was Inaya's mistake and she is doing all this for attention by shouting and creating mess in the house. Nagarjuna will surely grill Inaya for her mistakes in the house.

The host of the show Nagarjuna might is also likely to eliminate Inaya as people are urging the show organisers to eliminate her from the show. Will Nagarjuna show the exit door to Inaya or not is yet to be seen.

Also Read: BBT6: These 3 Contestants Will Survive Till Finals

Let's wait to see which Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestant will be eliminated from the house this weekend. Watch this space for more updates.