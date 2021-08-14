Nagarjuna Demands Huge Remuneration For Bigg Boss Telugu 5

By now, you know that Tollywood king Akkineni Nagarjuna will return as the host of popular TV reality show Bigg Boss Telugu, for its upcoming fifth season. Nagarjuna started hosting the show from 2017 since season three. For the past two years, Nagarjuna has become synonymous with the show and may we add that the small screen audience are in love with Nagarjuna's hosting skills.

The show makers have also gone the extra mile in retaining him on as the Bigg Boss host by reportedly giving the actor raises every new season. The latest we hear is that Akkineni Nagarjuna is said to have increased his fee for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5.

Although there is no official word from Star Maa on this, there are strong rumours in social media about this. Grapevine has it that Nagarjuna has reportedly demanded a fancy remuneration to host the show as the previous season managed to get a good TRP ratings. Nagarjuna is estimated to have charged Rs 8 crores for Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Now, unconfirmed sources say that Nagarjuna has increased his pay and he is expected to charge Rs 12 crore for Bigg Boss Telugu 5. He may get anywhere around Rs 15 to 18 lakh per episode.

Hang on, we really don't know the exact figure of Nagarjuna's remuneration for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. However, we couldn't resist sharing this strong rumour which is making the rounds on social media. If the news is indeed true, then Nagarjuna will get his raise to host Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.

Talking about contestants, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Varshini, Lobo, Anee Master, Anchor Ravi, RJ Kajal, Swetha Varma, Actress Lahari ar ethe names of celebrities making the rounds as contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.