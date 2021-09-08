Nagarjuna to Bring Former Bigg Boss Host to House on Vinayak Chaturthi?

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 has become talk of the town on social media. Though the showrunners are trying every trick in the trade to bring the viewers under their grip, the audience seems to be taking it slow and it might take a while for them to get used to the new faces. The show is said to be facing rejections due to the late timing of the show as also the poor selection of the contestants.

Now, we hear the show organizers are planning to bring in a top actor as the chief guest on Bigg Boss Telugu 5 on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi. Excited? Now, can you take a a guess as to which Telugu celebrity could be making an appearance on the show?

Who could be a probable guest in the house? Well, he is none other than Natural star Nani, who was also the former host of Bigg Boss Telugu. Nani is likely to grace the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 5 to promote his upcoming film 'Tuck Jagadish'.

Both Nani and Nagarjuna would appear on the show on Vinayaka Chaturthi, as per the buzz. Also, we hear that Nagarjuna may not evaluate the contestants' performance this week. The makers may not want to disappoint the contestants on festival day. It now remains to be seen whether Nani alone will host the show. Will Nani co-host the show Nagarjuna with Nagarjuna?

Audience would love to watch both the actors back on the screen. Let's wait and see what makers are planning for us.