Nagarjuna, Bigg Boss Makers Rejects This Top Celebrity From Bigg Boss Telugu Final List

It's that time of the year again to witness the new season of Bigg Boss Telugu. Yes, Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is around the corner and the list of the contestants are doing the rounds for a while. If you are waiting to know the confirmed contestants' list,then, don't worry. Akkineni Nagarjuna the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is going to announce the official contestant list at grand premiere episode which is going to be held on Star Maa this Sunday. The organizers are planning a new unique format for the upcoming season.

Though, the theme of the new season is yet to be out. Speculations are doing the rounds Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss organizers are said to have rejected the top celebrity Siri Hanmanth from the show at the last minute. There's no official report why the makers have rejected Siri Hanmanth at the last minute. Siri Hanmanth getting rejected at the last minute has become a hot topic on social media. Although, an official confirmation regarding the same news is awaited from the makers end'.

Talking about the other rest of the contestants who are going to take part in the show are Anchor Uma Devi o, Anee Master, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Priya, Anee Master, Natraj Master are the probable contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.