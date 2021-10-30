Nagarjuna Asks Bigg Boss To Open The Gates For This Popular Contestant?

Akkineni Nagarjuna will be returning to Bigg Boss Telugu to school the contestants on their behavior in the house. We don't know who's going to face the music. We are sure Nagarjuna is going to lash out at Sunny for his behavior in the house.

For the unversed, VJ Sunny had a clash with Jessie during one of the tasks.

He was seen arguing with the housemates. Murmurs are doing the rounds that Nagarjuna might ask Bigg Boss to open the gates for VJ Sunny. If buzz doing the rounds is any indication then Nag might evict VJ Sunny under Red Card elimination, as it doesn't depend on a contestant's voting percentage.

Nagarjuna will surely be on firing mode again tonight. It would be interesting to watch if he would give an exit pass to VJ Sunny or which other contestant would face the axe.

Talking about tonight's episode, Anchor Ravi, Siri, SRC, Siri are in safe zone. Lobo and Maanas are in a danger zone. Who do you think will get eliminated in tonight's episode? Let us know in the comments section below.