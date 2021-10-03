Nadia Chang Leaks Her Entry To Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5

With just a few hours left for the Bigg Boss Tamil to launch its premiere episode of season 5, the contestants started leaking their entry into the house.

However, some rumoured contestants are revealing their entrance into the Bigg boss house. Earlier Milla, the Youtuber posted a video on her Instagram that she will be the first-ever transgender to enter the Bigg Boss Tamil show. Milla said that she was excited to be part of the BB Tamil house and later posted a picture saying that her dream has come true.

However, Milla later had given clarity that she visited the house for an interview on behalf of some channel and not as a contestant.

Now, another probable contestant Nadia Chang at first updated her Instagram bio saying she is the BB5 Contestant, but later deleted that on her Instagram handle. BB viewers think that she would have removed some lines on her bio after the makers of the show asked Nadia to remove the post.

Some audience thinks that Bigg Boss Tamil makers had disqualified her from the show as she breached the Bigg Boss show contract. Will Nadia Chang enter the show as a participant is not yet confirmed?

Kamal Haasan’s hosted Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 is all set to air at 6 PM today on Vijay TV and Disney+ Hotstar.