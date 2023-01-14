Myna Or ADK Who Will Get Eliminated From Bigg Boss Tamil 6

With each passing day, the competition in Bigg Boss Tamil 6 is getting serious among housemates. Kamal Haasan is likely to announce the top five contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 6 in tonight's episode.

Rumors are doing the rounds that there is a possibility for double eviction in Bigg Boss Tamil 6.

Myna and ADK are in the bottom list with the least votes. There is a chance for Myna or ADK to leave Bigg Boss Tamil 6 during the semi-final weekend episode.

We are not so sure who is going to get evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 6. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 might eliminate ADK this weekend from the house.

Will ADK really gets eliminated or not is yet to be seen. Keep watching this space for all Bigg Boss Tamil 6 updates.