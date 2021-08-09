Muthyamantha Muddhu Title Song Launched

A new daily soap titled Muthyamantha Muddhu is all set to entertain the Zee Telugu audience this August. The drama stars Raktha Sabhandam fame, Siddharth and Nisha Milana as the leads while Senior Actress Amani is going to debut in the television industry with the show.

The serial got much attention after ‘Uppena’ fame Krithi Shetty appeared in one of their promos. Recently, the producers of the show have announced another interesting video update. They released the title song of the serial starring Krithi Shetty. Take a look at the video:

The title song is sung by Jithin Raj and choreographed by Vijay Master. It features the show Brand Ambassador Kriti Shetty along with Siddharth and Nisha. Notably, Sagar Narayana has penned the lyrics that have been composed by David Selvan.