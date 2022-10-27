Munawar Faruqui Predicts Bigg Boss 16 Finalists 

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is down with a fever. He hasn't hosted Bigg Boss 16 weekend episode as he is down with dengue fever. The show organizers went with Karan Johar as he is one of the most successful hosts in Bollywood. Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss 16 weekend episode.

It has been less than two weeks, Bigg Boss 16 went on floors. It is hard to guess who will emerge as the winner of the show. Looks like Munawar Faruqui seems to be following the show because he has predicted two top finalists of Bigg Boss 16. If you are wondering who are the top finalists according to Munawar.

The Lock Upp winner Munawar believes that Abdu Rozik might win Bigg Boss 16. Abdu seems to be a potential contestant in winning the show to Munawar. He also predicts that Abdu and MC will be in two top finalists.

It remains to be seen how far Munawar Faruqui's prediction will come true. Anything can happen it is Bigg Boss house, we can't guarantee any contestants' future as it all depends on housemates' performance.

