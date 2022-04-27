Munawar Faruqui Confirmed For Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?

Munawar Faruqui to enter Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12? According to the reports, the makers of KKK 12 have approached Munawar and he is likely to be seen as one of the contestants of the show. However, there is no official information regarding this. He won the hearts of the audiences with his performance on Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp show.

Besides all these, let us talk about the remuneration of Munawar in the show, Lock Upp. Reports say that the remuneration of Munawar is Rs 3-3.5L per week inside Kangana Ranaut’s show. If we take these figures into consideration, Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 makers are likely to pay more than this amount. Let us wait and see what is going to happen and how much he will be paid for KKK 12.

Here are some pics of Munawar Faruqui.