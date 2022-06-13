Munawar Ditched Khatron Ke Khiladi to Enter This Reality Show?

Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched shows, it is gearing up for its OTT season 2 and Bigg Boss season 16. Several popular celebrities from different fields will be participating in the show. Salman Khan has been hosting the Bigg Boss since the fourth season.

He is going to host Bigg Boss 16 this year too. Bigg Boss 15 is expected to get started sometime in August. Did you remember Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui?.

Yes, he is one of the most popular celebrities on social media. He was offered to participate in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Munawar Faruqui seems to have rejected the offer to participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15.

Speculations are doing the rounds that Munawar Faruqui may enter into Bigg Boss 15. The another celebrity from Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp Anjali Arora is also a confirmed contestant to Bigg Boss 16.

Anjali Arora and Munawar are the confirmed contestants for Bigg Boss 16.

