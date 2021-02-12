Mukku Avinash's New Show Beats Jabardasth TRPs Ratings: Deets Inside

Mukku Avinash became a household name with the reality show Jabardasth. Avinash got a chance to participate in Bigg Boss Telugu 4. When Avinash asked Jabardasth makers that he want to participate in Bigg Boss. Jabardasth makers refused to send him and they forced him to pay Rs 10 lakhs as compensation for violating the agreement and to get relieve himself from the show. He used to be one of the lowest-paid star on Jabardasth. Avinash couldn't make it top the five finalists but still, he has managed to earn a huge fan following among the audience.

Anchor Omkar gave an opportunity to him in a new reality show 'Comedy Stars' which airs on Star Maa every Sunday @ 1 pm. Omkar and show organisers have used Avinash as the star for the show. According to reports, Mukku Avinash's comedy stars episode has beaten the ratings of “Jabardasth”. The maiden program of “Comedy Stars” has registered 9.8 TVR. Avinash's 'Comedy Stars' has managed to beat the popular reality show Jabardasth in terms of TRPs rating. So far, no one of the comedy show has succeeded in beating Jabardasth, Avinash did with 'Comedy Stars'.