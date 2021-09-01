Mukku Avinash Of Jabardasth Fame is Engaged

It's easy to recognize Jabardasth Avinash. He's more familiar as Mukku Avinash as he became a household name with the popular reality show Jabardasth. The actor would perform skits on the show. Last year, Mukku Avinash also participated in Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Post that, Mukku Avinash is going great guns in his career.

We have super exciting news for all Mukku Avinash fans. Avinash got engaged to his childhood friend Anuja in intimate. Avinash has officially announced that their wedding could take place in a couple of days from now.

Take a look at the pictures:

Currently, he is occupied with the show 'Comedy Stars' which airs on Star Maa every Sunday at 1:30 PM.