Move Over PM Modi, This Bigg Boss Contestant Now Holds Chowkidaar Title

Bigg Boss 15 started and so did the drama in the house. It's only been one day since the contestants entered the BB15 house, and they've already begun fighting. Forget about the brawl on Day One; the participants battled as soon as they entered the house on the premiere night.

In just 2 days, we have seen Bigg Boss OTT contestant Pratik Sehajpal poking others and fighting with them. He fought with Miesha Iyer and also Asim Riaz's brother, Umar Riaz. But what Umar replied during their fight has left the audience cheering for him. During their fight, Umar called Pratik, “chowkidaar” and viewers can’t get enough of it.

Pratik refused to move from near the gate. I am not going to move from here, he said. To this, Umar replied, “Kyun chowkidaar hai kya” (why? Are you the watchman?). His one-liner has left everyone impressed and people are now saying they should move over from calling PM Modi the chowkidaar and bestow this tile to Pratik.

Fans are taking this suggestion to Rahul Gandhi as he use to refer to PM Modi as a ‘chowkidaar’. How about we give the title to Pratik, they are saying.

Check out the reactions to Umar’s one-liner.

