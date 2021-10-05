Move Over PM Modi, This Bigg Boss Contestant Now Holds Chowkidaar Title
Bigg Boss 15 started and so did the drama in the house. It's only been one day since the contestants entered the BB15 house, and they've already begun fighting. Forget about the brawl on Day One; the participants battled as soon as they entered the house on the premiere night.
In just 2 days, we have seen Bigg Boss OTT contestant Pratik Sehajpal poking others and fighting with them. He fought with Miesha Iyer and also Asim Riaz's brother, Umar Riaz. But what Umar replied during their fight has left the audience cheering for him. During their fight, Umar called Pratik, “chowkidaar” and viewers can’t get enough of it.
Pratik refused to move from near the gate. I am not going to move from here, he said. To this, Umar replied, “Kyun chowkidaar hai kya” (why? Are you the watchman?). His one-liner has left everyone impressed and people are now saying they should move over from calling PM Modi the chowkidaar and bestow this tile to Pratik.
Fans are taking this suggestion to Rahul Gandhi as he use to refer to PM Modi as a ‘chowkidaar’. How about we give the title to Pratik, they are saying.
Check out the reactions to Umar’s one-liner.
Potik : Me yaha se nahi hilunga..kya karlega tu.#UmarRiaz : Kyu Chowkidaar hai kya ?
Potik : wo...me...aise...me..nahi
Riaz brothers one liners 🔥#BiggBoss15 #UmarIsTheBoss
— pk | #UmarRiaz | #TejasswiPrakash (@pracasm_) October 4, 2021
Umar- Tu do baar bhi bigg boss karlega toh bhi tere se jyada pata hai mujhe
I loved how #UmarRiaz speak at right time his one liners #BiggBoss15
— 🅂🄾🄽🄰 ❤️❤️ASIM IS LOVE (@sonmishr) October 4, 2021
Umar rocked day 1.
Was in each and every frame , had logic shattered arrogant Pratik to pieces.#UmarRiaz #AsimRiaz #UmarArmy pic.twitter.com/KlVhemFMRZ
— Riazian🇵🇰 (@Riazian15) October 3, 2021
Not everyone can be fake like #UmarRiaz
Outside talking bad about #PratikSehajpal and expect him to be normal
And it was umar who started fight if someone doesn't like you for obvious reasons don't make big deal
But that's his game taking footage out of instigation #Biggboss15 https://t.co/HMFJyPBUvo
— Pratikkiduniya (@PratikSeh_fan) October 3, 2021