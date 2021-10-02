Mouni Roy Hot Dance on Bigg Boss 15 Grand Premiere

Bigg Boss 15 is going to premiere on Colors TV tonight (Oct 2). The channel has been airing numerous promos featuring the participants and, most recently, a celebrity guest appearance on the show. Given the fact that it is the grand premiere, we may expect to see some well-known faces tonight.

One promo that was released confirmed Ranveer Singh’s appearance on Bigg Boss 15. He will be coming to promote his new quiz show that will start airing on Colors TV from October 16. It is called, ‘The Big Picture.’ Another promo that was shared on the channel’s Twitter handle gave us a glimpse into a sizzling performance by none other than, Mouni Roy.

The Naagin actor will be coming for a special performance. You can see her move to the beats of ‘Raat ka Nasha Abhi. The actor is a famous TV and film celebrity. “#BiggBoss15 ke Grand Premiere mein, @Roymouni bhi chalayengi apni kaatil adaaon ka jaadu! Dekhna mat bhoolna aaj raat 9:30 baje aur Mon-Fri 10:30 baje sirf #Colors par. #BB15,” tweeted the channel.

Fans are excited to see her at the show’s grand premiere. Some even asked when we are seeing her participate in the show? It is sure going to be a sizzling dance performance.

Bigg Boss 15 starts airing tonight (Oct 2) at 9.30 pm.