Mouni Roy Getting Married, Who is The Guy?

Mouni Roy, the popular TV and Film actress is set to get married to her longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar. The wedding will happen in January 2022 in either Italy or Dubai. The couple is ready and so are the families. Both sides met to decide on all the things. A couple of months ago, Mouni Roy’s parents and Suraj’s parents met at friend Mandira Bedi’s house.

The Naagin actress comes from a small town, Cooch Behar, in West Bengal. Her cousin Vidyut Roysarkar recently spoke to the local newspaper and shared the details of the wedding. He said that the wedding is set to happen and it will be out of India. The couple will later hold a function back in their hometown, Cooch Behar.

Also Read: Mouni Roy's Sexy Saree Look Pictures Breaking the Internet

Suraj works as a banker and businessman in Dubai. He is from a Bengaluru Jain family. Mouni spent her childhood near Byangchatra Road in Cooch Behar, shared Mouni’s family member.

As for the work front, Mouni has been pretty busy with both OTT and film projects. She was seen in the Zee5 film London Confidential. Apart from that, she also has some Bollywood projects lined up including Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra.