Mother's Day Special On Zee Telugu: Matrudevobhava, Oohalu Gusagusalade

Zee Telugu, the most beloved channel of people from the Telugu states has always been at the forefront of providing quality entertainment. To take this up a notch, the channel has planned to make this Mother’s Day truly one of a kind by telecasting ‘Matrudevobhava’ consisting of unique series of performances that viewers can enjoy from their homes this Sunday. The channel will also launch a fresh fiction show ‘Oohalu Gusagusalade’ on the following day to drive away those Monday blues.

An ode to every mother and mother figure in our lives, Zee Telugu’s Matrudevobhava that goes live on May 9th at 5 pm is packed with extreme entertainment. The queen of dance, Sudha Chandran will be seen performing on the Morning Raga song, Television’s Mega Star Prabhakar will celebrate 22 years of marriage with a power-packed performance along with his family. The real heroes of the society, the first-ever lady mechanic of Telangana Adi Lakshmi, and motivational speaker Yamuna Pathak will be felicitated for inspiring all of womanhood. Viewers’ favorites Bhavana and Raja Ravindra recreate the iconic Matrudevobhava song and share special moments of their mothers. Fan favorites Ashika, Aishwarya, Anusha, and Pratap, among others, will be seen entertaining the channel’s ardent viewers.

Premiering on May 10th at 1 pm, Oohalu Gusagusalade is a mature, progressive show that sensitively captures the journey of Abhiram and Vasundhara, who faced a debacle in their first attempts at marriage, are brave enough to give life a second chance. While the institution of marriage is known to bring two souls together in the most beautiful union ever, can a second marriage become the glue that pieces back the shards of two broken hearts to make them whole again? Even today, the prospect of remarriage is taboo across several parts of India, with conservation sections of society still frowning at those who dare to start a life with a new partner. What makes the re-marriage of Abhiram (Akul Balaji) and Vasundhara (Roopa) even more challenging is the fact that they are both parents to young children. Will their children be able to come to terms with the idea of having new parents enter their lives?

Tune in to Zee Telugu at 5 pm on May 9th to enjoy Mother’s Day and fall in love with a new tale of love - Oohalu Gusagusalade starting May 10th at 1 pm only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.