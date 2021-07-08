Most Cunning Contestants Of Kannada Bigg Boss 8

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss house has been witness to arguments, controversies, and gossips. Every contestants his trying his best to bag the winning trophy of the season. The show's TRP ratings are quite impressive and it has become the most-watched show among reality shows.

Looks like Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is on a fast forward mode, because the show makers are said to be planning double elimination.

As you all know, just three weeks to go for the grand finale of Kannada Bigg Boss and eleven contestants are still locked up in the house. Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga are the front runners to clinch the title, as their fans are extensively promoting them on social media. On the other hand, Bigg Boss viewers are busy holding discussions on social media. The talks seem to center around most popular contestants, stylish contestants, and selfish contestants of Kannada Bigg Boss 8.

Are you wondering, who are the most cunning contestants of Kannada Bigg Bos season 8? Here goes the list of the most cunning contestants of Kannada Bigg Boss season 8. As per BBK viewers, Prashanth, Chakravarthy, Vaishnavi and Manju Pavagada are said to be most cunning contestants in the BBK house this season. But mind you, dear readers, we are not judging here. The names listed here are straight from the buzz on social media. It is the viewers' verdict and not ours. Do you agree with their list?

