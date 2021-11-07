Moose Jattana Calls Out BB15 Makers For Being Biased Towards Shamita Shetty

Bigg Boss OTT's Moose Jattana has attacked the makers of Bigg Boss 15 for favoring Shamita Shetty. She believes she is treated like the castle's queen, and that the producers should declare her the winner and end the show. This is not the first time someone has called out the makers’ bias towards Shamita. Even the fans have many times expressed their disappointment.

“Shamita Rani in her castle made of Bhai’s and friends. Soon to be added Neha and Raqesh. The most boring people in history. Iski jaggah trophy Diwali pe dedo aur dikhawa khatam karo (Just give her the trophy and end it), wrote Moose on Twitter.

Moose and Shamita were in Bigg Boss OTT together. They did not bond well and often got into fights. Moose was eliminated early on and Shamita reached Grand Finale and ultimately got entry into Bigg Boss 15.

Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin who we know are close with Shamita have already entered the house. Raqesh and Shamita are rather close and are dating too. It feels like ‘Shamita’s house’ more than Bigg Boss house. Fans are not enjoying the show and are irritated with the makers for favoring her.