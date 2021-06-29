Monal Gajjar's Witty Reply To Her Fan During Live Chat

Monal Gajjar became a household name during her stint in Bigg Boss. Although, Monal Gajjar couldn’t make it to top five finalists despite her popularity, she earned Rs 50 lakhs remuneration for staying in the house until she got eliminated.

Now, we hear that Monal has reportedly bought a new house in Hyderabad. And for all those wondering, the former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant seems to have completely shifted base to Hyderabad, as she has a couple of movies and web series in her kitty. We hear that Monal has got busy with shopping for her new house.

During one of her outings for shopping, Monal Gajjar went live to talk with her fans and followers. As soon Monal came live on social media, she informed her followers that her mobile battery was low. Monal fans were irked on hearing this. One of the users commented saying, 'Why did you come live when your phone battery is low'. Monal Gajjar gave a fitting reply to her fan saying, "I can go offline easily anytime by saying my phone battery is low."

Monal’s counter reply to her fans has become talk of the town.