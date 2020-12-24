Monal Gajjar Makes TV Debut As Judge For Omkar Dance Plus?

Is there any need to give an introduction for Monal Gajjar? Obviously, a big NO. She earned an immense fan following with her stint in Bigg Boss house. The Gujarati beauty created her mark in the BB house. She entertained all and sundry with her glamor and stayed in the house for 14 weeks. The chemistry between Akhil and Monal is known to everyone. She shared a good rapport with Sohel as well. Monal Gajjar is looking to settle down in Hyderabad to focus her career in Tollywood.

She sees a bright future here, thanks to the popularity that she garnered with the fourth season of “Bigg Boss”. The latest news doing the rounds that Monal will be one of the judges on the reality show Dance Plus which will premier on December 27. Anchor Omkar will be the host of the show. She will be judging the show along with Baba Master, Yash Master, Raghu Master and a few. An official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment.

Talking about Bigg Boss, she was one of the highest-paid contestants of season 4. She might have earned nearly Rs. 30 lakh for her 14 weeks of stay in Bigg Boss house.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 was aired on Star Maa channel on December 20 and Abhijeet was pitted against Akhil Sarthak in the finals. We once again would like to congratulate Abhijeet on his victory.