Monal Gajjar Dedicates Romantic Song to Celebrate Shannu Deepthi Love

Is there any need to give an introduction about Monal Gajjar? She is one of the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4. She enjoys an incredible fan following. Monal took to her Instagram Stories and shared a post of Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh and wrote a message that reads - 'Most sweetest treat on Instagram today - Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh lots of love. Sharing the story, she added a song 'I feel good' from the movie, Anjana Anjaani starring Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. Vishal Dadlani penned the lyrics of the song. Vishal Dadlani and Shilpa Rao crooned the song.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is in the 12th week and the family members of the contestants came to the house and told them to play the game. In Saturday's episode, Deepthi Sunaina came to the show and told Shanmukh to play his game in a genuine manner. She further added that they will meet in the finale. Here is the video, just give a look at it.

