Mohan Lal's Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Contestants List Is Out, Read On To Know Launch Date

Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show franchise in the Indian television scene. Recently, Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 completed and Aari Arjun emerged as the winner of the show. On the other hand, Kichcha Sudeep and Mohan Lal are all set to return to back to the silver screen with new season for Kannada and Malayalam.

For those who joined late to the story, Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season-8 is all likely to launch in the second week of this month. Actor Mohan Lal's Bigg Boss Malayalam season-3 is set to premiers in the third week of February. Mohan Lal will soon be returning back with Bigg Boss 3 to enthral the audience. The much-awaited promo of Bigg Boss-3 is out. Looks like the show organisers have finalised the contestants list for the new season. Here are some of the TV celebs are who might enter into the show. Here's the contestants list with the photos:

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Contestants List