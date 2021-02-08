Mohan Lal Bigg Boss Remuneration Hiked: How Much Is The Actor Charging For Malayalam Bigg Boss 3

Malayalam Bigg Boss is a popular show which is hosted by Actor Mohan Lal. The show is all about fights to test the patience levels of each contestants. Sometimes, any Bigg Boss show will be a game-changer for many TV stars. There are a few stars who restarted their career after coming out of Bigg Boss. The show is extremely popular for its drama and unending fights. If you are waiting for Mohan Lal's Bigg Boss 3, then we have super exciting news on a dull Monday. Not to mention, it is one of the most-awaited reality shows and show buffs are eagerly waiting for the new season to launch.

The wait will be over in a matter of few days as 'Bigg Boss season-3' is set to premiere on February 14. Mohan Lal will be back on the small as the host of Bigg Boss 3. Earlier, Mohan Lal used to charge Rs 12 cr to host the show. Speculations are doing the rounds that Mohan Lal will be charging Rs 18 cr to be part of the show. There's no official report that Mohan Lal will be getting Rs 18 cr per episode or it is total remuneration of the show. We will surely inform you all as soon as we hear from our sources.

Aishwarya Ramsai, Noobin Johny, Anumol R S, Sreejith Vijay, Anil R Menon, Rajeev Parameshwar, Gilu Joseph and Shanthivila Dinesh are expected to enter into the show. The confirmed contestants list will be under quarantine and will undergo various multiple tests before entering the show. Keep watching this space for more updates.