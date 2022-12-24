Mohammed Azeem Red Card Elimination in Bigg Boss Tamil 6

Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil 6 has been entertaining viewers since its premiere. Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 is inching towards its finale, and the grand finale is to be held by end of January.

In a recently released promo by the show makers, Vikraman and Azeem were seen in a bitter clash over securing the first position. Azeem lashed at Vikraman the former behavior didn't go well down with the viewers. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 viewers are trolling Azeem on social media.

Bigg Boss Tamil viewers are urging Azeem to eliminate from the show. Murmurs are doing the rounds that Kamal Haasan and the show makers are planning red card elimination for this weekend.

For those who are unversed, the red elimination in Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house is nothing but the show organizers can evict any contestant at any moment if the organizers are not happy with the performance or behavior. As Bigg Boss Tamil 6 viewers are urging the show organizers to throw Azeem out of the house, he could get eliminated this weekend. Let's wait and see.