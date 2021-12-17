Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu Appeared in Udaariyaan Serial, Deets Inside

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, the name rings a bell? Yes, why not? She who was recently crowned Miss Universe 2021. Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu is the third Indian woman to win Miss Universe. Earlier, she was crowned as Miss Diva Universe 2021 and Femina Miss India Punjab in 2019 and placed as a semifinalist at Femina Miss India 2019.

Do you know that Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu had done a cameo in the ongoing most-watched television show, Udaariyaan, which airs on Colors TV? In the Hindi serial, Udaariyaan, Harnaaz Kaur was seen as a contestant of a beauty pageant. In the episode, it is shown that Harnaaz competes with Jasmine (Isha Malviya).

Check out the video:

As per latest buzz, Kapil Sharma Show actress Upasana Singh has already roped in Harnaaz in two films. Harnaaz made her acting debut in the film Nanak, alongside Upasana's son. She is also a film producer. She has also appeared in the Punjabi films— 'Yaara Diyan Poo Baran' and 'Bai Ji Kuttange'. They are expected to hit the screens soon.