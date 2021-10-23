Mirchi Actress Priya Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 has become the most trending topic on social media. Bigg Boss viewers are eagerly waiting to know who will get eliminated in Sunday’s episode.

If you are also one among them, then, let me be the first one to break the news. As per the buzz, Priya of Prabhas movie Mirchi fame has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. She is all set to get eliminated in tomorrow’s episode.

She is likely to have got eliminated from the house due to least votes. In the meantime, check out her stunning pictures: