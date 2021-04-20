Mid Week Eviction On Bigg Boss Kannada 8, Popular BBK8 Contestant To Get Eliminated?

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss is hitting the headlines for all the right reasons. It’s been nearly 50 days since the show went on air and the show has managed to garner a huge fan base. Even popular contestants on the Aravind, Divya, Vaishnavi and a few have earned considerable fan following on social media, thanks to their performance on the show.

Reports are doing the rounds that Show organizers are planning mid-week eviction and the show's TRP rating could be the reason for this mid-week eviction. It is being said that they may not eliminate contestants from the nomination list. If the latest buzz making the rounds is any indication, then one of the contestants is required to participate in an important shoot as he had stepped into the house hoping that he would get eliminated in the first few weeks.

But, due to his popularity outside the house, he may not be evicted as early as expected which could be the reason makers are planning for mid week eviction, it is being said.

We are not sure about the contestant's name yet, we will surely inform our viewers as soon as we hear from the show makers. Who do you will get eliminated in mid week eviction? Let us know in the comments section below.