Mid-Week Elimination In Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8

Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 is reaching finals in a couple of days from now Looks like the show runners of Kannada Bigg Boss are changing the strategy to attract viewers.

The host confirmed that Bigg Boss Kannada grand finale would be held in the second week of August. With the show set to conclude in two weeks, everyone thought that there would be elimination.

The show makers surprised viewers by skipping elimination in the weekend episode, Super Sunday with Sudeep. For those who are new to the story, in last night's episode, there was no elimination in the house.

Reports are doing the rounds that Sudeep and show makers are planning for mid-week elimination, they are going to eliminate one of the contestants nominated last week before beginning the nomination process for this week.

Going by the popularity and performance, there is a chance of Chakravarthy or Shubha to get evicteded in the next two days. Who do you think will get evicted this week? Let us know in the comments section below.