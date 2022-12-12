Mid Week Elimination In Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6's grand finale will be held on December 18, 2022. Just a few days are left for us to know the winner of the show. As of now, they are six contestants in the house.

If the latest reports are to be believed, the show makers are planning for a mid-week eviction in Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house.

The mid-week eviction is expected to take place on Wednesday. The weakest contestants from Bigg Boss Telugu 6 are Rohit, Keerthi and Sri Satya. There is a chance for Keerthi to get evicted on Wednesday.

We are not so sure about it, as it all depends on public voting. Who do you think will get eliminated on Wednesday? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.

