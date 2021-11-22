Mid Week Elimination In Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Deets Inside

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is just around the corner and viewers have been voting for their favorite contestant. A section of the viewers is also waiting to know who will be the real winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Currently, Anchor Ravi, Shanmukh, Siri, RJ Kajal, VJ Sunny, Maanas and Priyanka Singh are competing for the title race. With just four weeks left for the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, the excitement is building up.

Yes, the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is all set to be held on December 19, 2021. As eight contestants are locked up in the house, the show organizers are said to be planning mid-week eviction this week. Yes, what you read is right.

The entire house has got nominated for this week's elimination except Maanas as he is the captain of this week. The show organizers are also planning a family reunion episode this weekend. We have learnt from our sources that all contestants' family members are under quarantine for three days in a five-star hotel at Hyderabad.

Who's going to get evicted in mid-week is yet to be seen. However, an official regarding mid-week eviction in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is awaited.