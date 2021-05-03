Mid Week Elimination On Bigg Boss Kannada 8?

Bigg Boss Kannada the eighth season of the controversial reality show hosted by Kichcha Sudeep is all set to come to an end in a couple of weeks from now. Sudeep has not hosted the show for the last two weeks as he was unwell, and last week he missed the show because of lockdown in Karnataka state. The show organisers have released a new promo for tonight’s episode.

The makers gave a huge surprise to the audience with Sudeep’s voice and the host is speaking to them through the speakers. Contestants are very happy and delighted to hear his voice after a long gap. The show lovers are also going gaga over social media.

Speculations are doing the rounds that Bigg Boss makers are said to be planning for mid-week eviction as they didn’t eliminate anyone in last night episode as per the usual custom where a contestant is eliminated every Sunday. It remains to be seen who gets eliminated as all of them are strong contestants and they enjoy a great fan following However, an official confirmation regarding mid-week eviction is awaited.

