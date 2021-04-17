BBK8: And The Special Host On Kannada Bigg Boss Weekend Episode is...

We already told you that Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 host Kichcha Sudeep is not hosting this weekend's episodes since he is suffering from some health issues. There is a lot of confusion among BBK viewers over what the BBK makers are planning in the wake of Sudeep's absence. Netizens on Twitter are predicting that there will be no host this week and that instead, BBK makers will assign some tasks to the contestants. Earlier, there were rumours KGF star Yash will host the weekend episodes but it has not been confirmed.

Here are the other rumours going around on Twitter about the possible host of this weekend's Bigg Boss Kannada show. The latest we hear is that Sandalwood star Upendra is going to host the show. If this turns true, BBK viewers will surely be excited to know how Kannada Real Star Upendra will host BBK8. But the news is yet to be confirmed.

That apart, over the past two weeks, there was a lot of buzz on Puneeth Rajkumar visiting Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 show as a guest but the rumours turned out to be false. Now, BBK fans are guessing that Puneeth may host the show for this weekend.

Colors Kannada, however, have not yet confirmed officially about who will host the weekend episode. Whatever the reason may be, today's Bigg Boss Kannada will get good TRP ratings for the sheer suspense over the special. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates on Bigg Boss Kannada season 8.