Memes Flood Internet After Bigg Boss Telugu Week 2 Nominations

Sep 14, 2021, 12:07 IST
- Sakshi Post

After yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5, Uma Devi, Natraj master, RJ Kajal, Lobo, Priyanka, Priya and Anee Master were nominated to get eliminated from the show this weekend. During the nomination process, the environment in the Bigg Boss glass house heated up following arguments between the contestants. 

Swetha Varma, who has been the coolest contestant to date, lost her temper and behaved rudely with Lobo and Hamida. She even warned Uma Devi against raising her voice. Most of the contestants voted against those who are already nominated by one or more housemates. Meanwhile, netizens are trolling the contestants of the house over their behaviour during the nomination process. Here are some of them.

