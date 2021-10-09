Mega Hero Chief Guest On Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Today

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is one of the most watched reality shows on the small screen. The current edition of Bigg Boss Telugu is yet to garner impressive TRP ratings.

Latest news we hear is that latest entrant from the mega family, Panja Vaisshnav Tej, who is basking in the success of his recent outing 'Konda Polam' is all set to make an appearance on Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

For the unversed, Konda Polam hit the big screens yesterday and the film is roaring at the box office. The makers of the movie are also trying to promote it in a big way after hearing positive reviews about the film.

Vaisshnav Tej and Konda Polam team are all set to appear in tonight's episode. Don't miss watching the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 on Star Maa tonight.

The film is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and produced by First Frame Entertainments.