Meet Worst Performers in Bigg Boss Kannada 8

The Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 second innings completed its second week and is entering into the third week successfully. It seems that the audience is enjoying the second innings more than the first one. What's getting the audience excited this time is that in the first innings friends and jodis are changing into foes. As we all know, Aravind KP, Vaishnavi, Divya Uruguda, Divya Suresh, Manju P gave their best to win the tasks during the first innings. On the other hand, Prashanth S, Chandrachud, Priyanka T, and Subha Poonja were titled as the 'worst performers' during the first innings and they continued to be the same in the second one as well.

Subha Poonja is always seen as the lazy one and gives up on tasks pretty soon. Priyanka T always gets into ugly fights over small issues. When it comes to Chnadrachud and Prashanth S, the latter performs well in every task but the drawback is that he loses his cool and gets into arguments with the opposite contender. This leads to Prashanth S losing all his credits. Chandrachud is known for controversial fights. He is never seen performing in any task and is mostly seen provoking other contestants to fight or is seen gossiping about them.

Netizens asked Colors Kannada to eliminate them and keep the strong contestants. Adding, they said that in a bid for TRP rating the makers can't keep saving the weak contestants and be unfair to the strong ones.