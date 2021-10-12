Meet Worst Performer Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5

It's been more than one month Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 went on air. Bigg Boss viewers have already begun to show interest in the show. There have been a lot of drama on the much talked about show. Earlier, the nomination days (Monday) and weekend episodes would always be fun for Bigg Boss viewers.

Now, the buzz on social media suggests that Bigg Boss week days are also turning out to be interesting for the viewers. After the eviction of five contestants from the house, 14 of them like Anchor Ravi, Lobo, Hamida, Jessie, Vishwa, Siri, Senior artist Priya are locked up in the house.

Are you wondering who is the worst performer of Bigg Boss Telugu 5? It is worth mentioning here that we haven't declared them as the worst performer. As per viewers, Shanmukh Jaswanth and Siri Hanmanth are the worst performers of the season.

Bigg Boss viewers claim that they are the worst performers in the house, as they are not performing or putting effort in any of the tasks. They seem to be super confident about their PR teams outside the house.

Nagarjuna suggested many times to Shanmukh and Siri to focus on the game, but they are just being in their own comfort zone.