Meet The Worst Female Contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 As Per Netizens

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is doing well and the TRP ratings for this week seem to have gone up. Now, the fifth week of the most watched Telugu TV reality show is about to end and netizens are busy predicting which contestant will get eliminated. They say that though Hamida has the least number of votes, the makers might still eliminate Jessie this week.

A section of the audience says that Siri Hanmanth is the worst female contestant in the Bigg Boss Telugu house. They feel that from day one, Siri has always been seen gossiping and bitching about other contestants with Shannu and Jessie.

They think that Siri is provoking Jessie and Shannu by telling them about other contestants, and she is busy playing a safe game while they are fighting with other contestants. Siri is also not giving her best in other tasks, but getting into a fights and resorting to dramas for screen space. Last weekend, Nagarjuna warned Siri asking her to play her own game rather than distracting Shannu and Jessie. Viewers say that Siri is a lazy contestant as they haven't seen her going to work or help any contestant.

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 viewers feel that Siri doesn't deserve to be in the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house. What is your opinion on it? Comment below. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.