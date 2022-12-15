Meet Winner, Runner Up Of Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is grabbing the headlines for multiple reasons. Bigg Boss Telugu season 6's grand finale will be held on December 18, 2022. The name of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 winner is soon to be announced.

There is a tough fight between the top five finalists- Revanth, Adi Reddy, Shrihan, Keerthi and Rohit.

As you all know, only one will be taking the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 trophy. If you are waiting to know who is going to win Bigg Boss Telugu 6, the good news is here. Bigg Boss Telugu 6 seems to have a fixed winner.

Singer Revanth is the confirmed winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 and the fans of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 are happy along with the fans of previous seasons.

Shrihan or Adi Reddy will be the runner-up of the show. The final fight is going to be between Revanth, Shrihan and Adi Reddy. One thing is confirmed, Singer Revanth is the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

However, nothing is officially confirmed yet. Let's wait and watch who will lift the trophy of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

