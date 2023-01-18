Meet Winner, Runner Up Of Bigg Boss Tamil 6

Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 will end in a couple of days. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 grand finale will be held on January 22, 2022. On January 15, ADK was eliminated from the house.

The remaining contestants like Azeem, Vikraman, Myna Nandhini, Amudhavan, Kathiravan and Shiva are the top six finalists of Bigg Boss Tamil 6.

People are betting on big-time who would win Bigg Boss Tamil 6. We are not sure who is going to clinch the title of Bigg Boss Tamil 6.

There is a possibility for Azeem to emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 6.

Vikraman could be ended up as the runner-up of Bigg Boss Tamil 6. Azeem winner and Vikraman runner-up of Bigg Boss Tamil 6.

Will they surely win as per the Bigg Boss viewers' prediction or not is yet to be seen.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 Winner Vikraman Trending on Twitter