Meet Winner, Runner Up Of Bigg Boss 16

There is no denying the fact that Bigg Boss Hindi is one of the most popular reality shows on the small screen. The show is about to end in a couple of days from now.

Priyanka Chaharhoudhary, MC Stan, Shiv Thakara, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot are the five finalists fighting for the trophy by being inside the house. There is nothing the housemates have to do to win the show at this moment.

It all depends on the contestant's fans and their popularity. The audiences' votes will decide the winner of Bigg Boss 16. If the latest reports are to be believed, Priyanka Chaharhoudhary is likely to be the title winner.

MC Stan might be the runner-up of Bigg Boss 16. No doubt, the final battle is going to be between Priyanka Chaharhoudhary and MC Stan. Who do you think will win Bigg Boss 16? Let us know in the comments section below.

