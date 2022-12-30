Meet Winner, Runner Up Of BBK9

With just a day to go for the Bigg Boss Telugu Kannada 9 finale, Bigg Boss viewers are betting on big-time who will walk home with the trophy. Rakesh Adiga has become a crowd favorite ever since he stepped into the house.

The other contenders who are fighting for the same trophy are- Rakesh, Roopesh Shetty, Roopesh Rajanna, Divya Uruduga and Deepika Das. If you ask any Bigg Boss Kannada viewer who would win Bigg Boss Kannada 9.

Most of the audience would vote for Rakesh Adiga, he leads the grand finale voting, as per the sources. There are maximum chances for Rakesh Adiga to walk out with the winner's trophy.

Roopesh Shetty will be the runner-up of BBK9. Who do you think will win Bigg Boss Kannada 9. Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.