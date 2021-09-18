Meet The Winner Of Bigg Boss OTT

It's the season of Bigg Boss in all languages. The most popular is of course Salman Khan's Hindi Bigg Boss. People who have the habit of watching Bigg Boss Hindi, just can't watch the same show in other languages as they love Salman's hosting skills. There is no denying that Bigg Boss Hindi will provide double entertainment than the show in any other language.

All credit goes to Hindi Bigg Boss and Salman Khan. He is a strong pillar for Bigg Boss Hindi to become a success on the small screen. Recently, Bigg Boss Hindi makers changed the format to OTT as a curtain raiser event to the main edition of the most watched TV reality show.

The contestant who wins the OTT will be the first contestant to be entering Bigg Boss 15 television format. The Bigg Boss OTT grand finale will be held tomorrow at 6 PM. Currently, the top five finalists are a bundle of nerves wondering whether will they win or not. We have learnt from our trusted sources that Divya Agarwal or Pratik Sehajpal have maximum chances of winning the Bigg Boss OTT trophy.

Shamita Shetty is likely to be the first runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 15. If you want to know the confirmed winner of Bigg Boss OTT, then let's us watch the Bigg Boss OTT grand finale episode.

