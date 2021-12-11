Meet The Winner And Runner Up Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is heading towards the grand finale. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 finals is scheduled for next week. For the unversed, the grand finale will be held on December 19th at 6 PM.

Stylish star Allu Arjun or RRR brothers Jr NTR and Ram Charan are likely to be the guest of honors for the final episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

People are betting big time as to who will be the winner and runner-up of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Looking at the buzz on social media, VJ Sunny is likely to be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Shanmukh and SRC will be as first and second runner-up of the show. We are damn sure Bigg Boss Telugu 5 finale battle is going to take place between Sunny, Shannu and SRC.

Who do you think will win Bigg Boss Telugu 5? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.