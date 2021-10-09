Meet The Voice Of Bigg Boss In BB Tamil Season 5

Bigg Boss Tamil is definitely the most popular controversial show on the small screen right now. The show is being telecast on Vijay Television and on Disney+Hotstar. As we all know, senior Kollywood actor Kamal Haasan is hosting the show. But, have you ever wondered about the voice that commands the housemates inside the Bigg Boss house?

If the answer is yes, then, this article is for you. We are going to reveal the name of the person whose voice is controlling the contestants in the Bigg Boss Tamil house. He is none other than Sasho Satish Saarathy, who is an actor and singer. Wondering in which films he has acted? Sasho has played lead roles in Manjunath, BA Pass 2 among others.

Other than this, Sasho is currently working as a commentator for WWE Tamil on Sony Television. Here are some of his Instagram pictures and videos which clearly tells us that his voice is being used on Tamil Bigg Boss.